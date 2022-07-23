Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Feast or Famine?

Feast or Famine?

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

July 22, 2022

July 12. That is the day Feeding South Dakota – a hunger relief organization – hit its budget for the month of July. With more than half the month to go, there are needs to be met – families and children that need the food they provide. Feeding South Dakota has seen fewer donations likely caused by the lack of surplus in kitchen pantries and in wallets because of inflation.

In the past 12 months, there has been a 20% increase in families visiting Feeding South Dakota mobile food distributions. Pierre has seen a 13% increase. Sioux Falls a 28% increase. And Rapid City is seeing a 33% increase in families needing assistance.

The reality is that food prices are much higher than last year. It’s been reported that an average family of four is spending around $100 more per month on their groceries than they did last year.

The cost of just about everything going up, especially the cost of fuel. Gas prices have increased by 60% and energy is up 41%. An additional $100 a month isn’t a small number – average earnings can’t keep up with the unprecedented inflation – this puts families in a lose-lose situation. Choosing whether to pay for electricity, heating, and cooling, gas for your commute to work, or putting food on the table is a decision many families are facing today.

I’ve opposed more than $9 trillion in Washington spending bills because I know the impact this spending has on real people. Decisions in Washington, D.C. to spend more money has created too many dollars chasing too few goods, but surprisingly enough, the top issue I hear from most business owners in South Dakota isn’t inflation, it’s the labor shortage.

According to the U.S. Chamber, our nation has 11 million job openings—but only 6 million unemployed workers. We have more than three million fewer Americans participating in the labor force today compared to February of 2020. We need to fill these openings to have a robust economy.

Tackling inflation needs an all-hands-on-deck solution. If Congress stops the reckless spending and folks head back to the office after a two-year hiatus, we can get back on track. I’m grateful for organizations like Feeding South Dakota for filling the gap as so many families are feeling the impact of rising inflation.

###