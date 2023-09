Two of the South Dakota Republican Party’s legislators were featured in the Council of State Government’s 2023 Bowhay Institute for Legislative Leadership Development Program, with write ups in the CSG’s most recent magazine:

“Congratulations to the diverse, bipartisan, binational group of legislators who make up the new class of BILLD Fellows. The intensive 2023 Bowhay Institute for Legislative Leadership Development Program took place in August in Madison, Wis. Over the course of five days, 37 state and provincial legislators participated in a mix of professional development workshops and policy seminars designed to advance their leadership skills and their work as lawmakers. Participants earned the fellowships through a nonpartisan, competitive application process that is overseen by a bipartisan steering committee of The Council of State Governments’ Midwestern Legislative Conference (MLC).

The goal of BILLD is to help newer legislators (those in their first four years of service) develop the skills necessary to become effective leaders, informed decision-makers and astute policy analysts.“

Sioux Falls Democrat State Senator Liz Larson also participated in the proogram.