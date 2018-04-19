Fitzgerald endorsed by Aaron McGowan, Minnehaha County’s Democrat State’s Atty Posted on April 19, 2018 by Pat Powers — 32 Comments ↓ From my mailbox: This one comes as a bit of a surprise, especially since Democrats actually have a candidate this year. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
There goes Fitzgeralds chances at GOP State Convention.
Why?
I agree completely.
The headline should have been
Democrat prosecutor with a rocketing crime rate that pushed and supports SB70 endorses Fitzgerald….OUCH
With all this snow, Russell and Ravnsborg must be living right getting all these Christmas gifts early this week.
Dumbest political move ever.
McGowan is an excellent prosecutor.
Aaron is running this his office terrible.
Dem McGowan just single-handedly handed Ravnsborg a huge majority of the Minnehaha County GOP delegates
McGowan is a Democrat still?? I thought he switched party’s like Litz.
Wait, wait, wait. Y’all are saying that Mr. Fitzgerald is sunk because he was endorsed by a *gasp* Democrat?!?! Cripes, if that’s all it takes, Mr. Daschle should immediately endorse any Republican he can find, thus assuring a blue wave come November!
If that’s what you’re basing your vote on, you have no business being a delegate. People should expect substance beyond base tribalism in their representatives. SAD!
Good idea! Need to make a few phone calls, get the media and hold a few endorsement press conferences.
Not me…it is not just because he is a Democrat but he is a big pusher of SB 70.
He is an expert on prosecuting? he has a sky rocketing crime rate and is always on TV or int he papers complaining he needs more staff….
Fitz just shot himself in the foot.
We need a change!
Bipartisan support that’s really great.
In a Convention that HAS NOTHING TO DO WHATSOEVER with the Democratic Party.
First, that awful 2nd amendment video earlier this week and now this from the guy with the highest crime rate in the state and pushed SB70 and who is always whining on TV about he does not have enough resources. McGowan is everything that is wrong with prosecuting in our state and as a Democrat he is going to tell us Republicans who is the best candidate….please
It is like Fitzgerald is trying to sabotage his own campaign.
What does SB 70 have to do with this?
SB 70 is the biggest mistake for law enforcement and prosecutors in the last decade and McGowan is a huge pusher of it….It has ruined our criminal justice system.
If that is the kind of judgment he has, no thanks.
SB 70 was a huge mistake! We know first hand. Legal system had it’s hands tied, probation officer had his hands tied. Kid is in trouble all the time coming from a chaotic home life, kid dropped out of school, got another minor pregnant and is working on others. Rarely works and is probably destined for prison but either way taxpayers and victims will be on the hook and he could of been shown a different path and consequences for the choices he made. Instead SB70 just enabled his bad behavior and choices.
Agreed. The diversion program is a joke for those wronged by juveniles. Aaron needs to be fired.
Give credit to McGowan.
McGowan of course would endorse the least likely to beat HIS PARTIES choice in November. Also McGowan also reinforces what many have thought about Fitz, yes he can prosecute cases. But NO WHERE in this endorsement does it say anything about
1. Communication skills and the publicity the AG will undertake(your the face for South Dakota Attorneys and representing the people),
2. Being able to lead a large state wide group of attorneys (Leadership in many different forms include but not limited to putting people on the right cases, staffing States attorneys, gathering ample public and private input from the every day voter, legislators that represent the voters, Fire&Rescue Personnel, Law Enforcement i mean the list goes on.
3. Today’s time revolves around Social Media and is widely used positively and negatively in Law. Fitzgerald is by far the LEAST technologically savvy when it comes to this.
_______________________________________________________________
And someone go check to see if Fitz has a temperature or the flu.
1. Who accepts the endorsement of an opposing parties states attorney BEFORE THEY ARE EVEN THEIR OWN PARTIES NOMINATION.
2. Pride&Respect&Support ***Fitz the best move you now have since your self sabotaging your campaign would be to respectfully bow out of the Race and refocus on your current position. Something like this can greatly gut your public respect, trust, and sense of self pride.
_______________________________________________________________
Doesn’t that help in a general election?
Fitz is NEVER going to make it to the general election.
Great in a general election. Kiss of death in a Republican convention.
Exactly
In 2008, the New York Times endorsed McCain for the GOP nomination, and Hillary for the Democrat nomination. When McCain won the nomination and was the Republican Presidential candidate, but Hillary lost and was not the Democratic candidate, one would have thought the NYT would support McCain, right? After all, they endorsed him to be the Republican nominee. Well, no. They instead endorsed Obama.
Democrats always want the weakest Republican to be the candidate they run against in the General election, and will always support the Democrat no matter what they say before.
Tom Wollmann. Attn: Tom Wollmann. You’re needed at the Republican convention.
I’m for Wollmann.
Fitz continues to make poor campaign decisions. Ravnsborg wants the job really bad and I give him credit for working hard — but wanting it and having the experience as a prosecutor are two different things. Has he ever answered whether he’s argued at the SD Supreme Court? Has he prosecuted a major felony (murder)? How about any capital cases? I think I know the answer …
I personally like Lance but he’s sort of associated himself too closely with Stace Nelson fringe of the party — which concerns me.
Clearly you do not have any idea how a convention works.
I don’t know ANYONE supporting Fitzgerald….this is just a desperate attempt by the States Attorneys Association to hold on to power..with another career politician…..funny how the powers that be in the association knifed Fitz in the back last year and now he is the man. Talk about lack of character.
Seiler vs Russell or Ravensborg. Make it so.
Does Russell have any endorsements?
I have seen Ravnsborg has the majority of Sheriffs, some legislators and states attorneys.
I have seen Fitz have some states attorneys.
Nothing from Russell…or did i miss something?
He has the endorsement of the biggest conservative in the legislature, Senator Stace Nelson.
Hahahahaha!
You mean the ONLY conservative in the legislature. Founder of the Nelsonian Party of South Dakota
Third place Stace!!!!!