Gov. Noem Signs Bills into Law
PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Noem signed the following 12 bills into law:
- SB 31 creates an off-road vehicle decal for non-residents visiting the state;
- SB 34 authorizes the sale of real property in Lake County by the Board of Regents;
- SB 61 revises driver’s license suspensions for restricted permit holders over the age of sixteen;
- SB 77 reinstates the restricted real estate broker’s license for auctioneers and revises real estate licensing;
- SB 83 revises provisions regarding water development districts;
- SB 84 authorizes compensation for water project district directors;
- SB 88 amends a provision allowing municipalities to jointly license and regulate intercity services;
- SB 92 requires that certain operations obtain their own general or individual water pollution permits;
- SB 93 provides an increased appropriation for the construction costs of an athletics event center at Dakota State University;
- SB 95, amends provisions regarding trusts;
- SB 162 revises public meeting requirements; and,
- HB 1054 provides a stipend for the erection of a private headstone for a deceased veteran.
Governor Noem has signed 67 bills into law this legislative session.
###