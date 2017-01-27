Gov promises veto on this years’ bathroom bill

Sounds like this years’ bathroom bill is ‘no go’ as well, as far as the governor is concerned.

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he would veto legislation restricting which locker rooms transgender students can use. The Republican said Thursday he’d veto the bill if it gets to his desk. He says any concerns about privacy can be met at the local level.

Read it all here.

Well, that didn’t take long!

Should schools be able to to make up their own minds and formulate solutions? Or should there be a mandate from state government on how to handle those situations?