Gov promises veto on this years’ bathroom bill

Sounds like this years’ bathroom bill is ‘no go’ as well, as far as the governor is concerned.
South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard says he would veto legislation restricting which locker rooms transgender students can use.
The Republican said Thursday he’d veto the bill if it gets to his desk. He says any concerns about privacy can be met at the local level.
Well, that didn’t take long!
Should schools be able to to make up their own minds and formulate solutions? Or should there be a mandate from state government on how to handle those situations?
Strange how the governor wants state control for such as texting but wants local control for something like boys in girls lockers while naked.
I’m not surprised by Daugaard’s decision. He doesn’t need to hold out for any big tax increases this year.
I love Dale Bartscher but he was not savvy enough to realize that he had bargaining power last year. This year he will probably pass it or it will get killed in committee because it’s DOA anyway. If he could have had Scott Craig and Josh Klumb negotiate last year then Daugaard might (might) have signed it begrudgingly. Both of them voted for the tax increase and then Daugaard vetoed this type of bill minutes later.
Bartscher had all the leverage. A year ago. Not this year. He is good at what he does but he is not cut out for the lobbing aspect of FHA. They should send Scott Craig during session. He knows a lot about the process and knows the issues that can be passed. Bringing this bill again this year makes the FHA look weak. It’s DOA.
Not surprising, this Gov. probably is confused which bathroom to use himself.
I wonder whether Daugaard had a whip count in hand when he announced his decision….