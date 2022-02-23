From Twitter, Governor Noem is announcing her authorship of a book that will be coming out this summer.
Governor Noem announced on Fox and Friends this morning she’s writing a book, which will be coming out this Summer. https://t.co/o0NuhrdXl1
— Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) February 23, 2022
9 thoughts on “Governor Noem announces book to be released this summer”
I cannot wait to get this book this summer, freedom!
Not My First Surge
The end of the Sturgis rallies over the last two years – just happen to be the exact start of our Covid surges. Packing 500,000 maskless folks in a small town for ten days? Who could have known? She rode into Sturgis on her horse and rode out on denial.
And please don’t forget… South Dakota has a higher Covid death rate than any of the six states that surround us. A lot higher than some. What chapter will that be in?
And chicken little speaks….again.
You don’t know that we have the worst death rate in the region? You don’t know that a million Americans will die of Covid?
Those are facts. Your “chicken little”… and you… deal in something else.
And time and time again several posters have asked you to provide the link/study/data to prove your claim and guess what you don’t or won’t or CAN’T do it. Just because you think you are the all knowing and all seeing doesn’t mean the rest of us do….chicken little.
It’s basically a requirement to write a book if you’re running for President. My favorites were the ones by Rick Santorum.
I doubt she is going for president when she barely gets mentioned at cpac. She is a nobody and slowly going the way of Palin.
Will it have pop ups?
Pop-ups are a bit complicated for Kristi.