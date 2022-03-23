Hazel may not be a puppy anymore, but she’s still the goodest girl on this #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/b7KBiCwKt2
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 23, 2022
One thought on “Governor Noem celebrating national puppy day”
It’s an amazing thing to go read the comments on a post that shouldn’t rile anybody (unless you want to stake the claim of goodest girl to your own dog). The people who can’t allow a positive post to just be positive must have really sad lives.