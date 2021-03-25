

Governor Noem Signs Broadband Funding into Law

Also Signs Other “Open for Business” Legislation

PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Noem has signed SB 34, which provides $75 million in funding for rural access to high-speed broadband, into law.

“South Dakota is Open for Business!” said Governor Kristi Noem. “We’re finishing our efforts to connect the entire state to high-speed broadband. Folks in South Dakota shouldn’t have to choose between their career and the way of life in their hometown. With this funding, they won’t have to make such a choice.”

The $75 million in funding will leverage $25 million in CARES Act funding, as well as other federal and private funding, to finish connecting the state to broadband.

Governor Noem also signed six other “Open for Business” bills into law:

SB 128 revises certain provisions related to news media coverage of high school activities.

HB 1131 authorizes primary care agreements.

HB 1154 prohibits employment contracts restricting health care practices.

HB 1192 provides for the use of motorized foot scooters.

HB 1203 authorizes banks to engage in business with industrial hemp or marijuana licensees and associated persons.

HB 1259 makes an appropriation for rural access infrastructure improvements.

Governor Noem has signed 213 bills into law this legislative session.

