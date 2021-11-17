Haugaard for Governor actually basing campaign against business and education. No, I’m not kidding.

If you start digging into the “Haugaard for Governor campaign website” for his gubernatorial effort launched today, you quickly come to a couple of conclusions.

#1.. They could have proofed the website more closely..

People are my priority? People are the priority?

“…outside special interest groups the interests of South Dakotans.” I think someone slopped through this.

#2.. and the bigger point, the campaign theme of “South Dakota First” is focused against against business and education.

And I’m not being glib here. Someone thought that campaigning against business and education was the way to go, and based an entire political campaign around it. If you look at his South Dakota First Page, in part, it’s literally a manifesto against business and education:

As South Dakotans, we cherish our communities, family farms, ranches, and small businesses. But our rights, liberties, and freedoms are currently under assault by the extreme progressive left. The axis of Big Tech, Big Business, Big Education, and Hollywood have changed our culture dramatically just in the past decade. Today, large multinational corporations are dictating how we should live, how our children are raised, and what values our children should be taught. Parental rights are being swept aside in favor of what Big Business, Big Tech, left-wing academics and university administrators, and Hollywood want. And our leaders just go along with it.

And it’s not just there. It’s in the metatag for the web page:

<meta name=”description” content=”The axis of Big Tech, Big Business, Big ED, and Hollywood have changed our culture dramatically just in the past decade. South Dakota FIRST!” />

How big does a business have to be to earn his ire? What is he going to do about “big business?” regulate them more?

And what does he mean by “Big ED,” or “Big Education?” Are Division I schools bad, but Mount Marty is ok? And what about Northern? They’re not D1, but they just built a new stadium – are they somewhere in the middle? Are his family members prohibited from seeking higher education at this point?

The focus of the Haugaard campaign being against business and education might be one of the looniest things I’ve heard in a long time, especially so for a campaign theme.

If Haugaard is against business and education, what exactly is he for? Because that doesn’t leave a lot of options.

With the opposite of business being socialism and the opposite of education being ignorance, I can guarantee you that’s nothing any Republican I know would want to support.