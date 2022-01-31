Haugaard for Governor Campaign posts anemic campaign finance report: $56k raised, 20k spent, $36k cash on hand.

I hate to say it, but Steve Haugaard might want to cut his losses now:

Haugaard Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

After transferring $10k from his legislative campaign, Haugaard still failed to break $50k in donations otherwise.

$3,221 unitemized. $43,000 itemized against $20,411.86 in expenditures, leaving him with $35,809.14 cash on hand.

For a gubernatorial effort against a campaign with reportedly $7 Million plus in the bank, this campaign isn’t going anywhere very fast, because it’s not really a campaign. And it might be over before it has started.

Update – I had to run out, but as I get home and look at this report, $18,717.14 of his 20k in expenses was for consulting.

Did I say anemic? I’m thinking it’s worse.

6 thoughts on “Haugaard for Governor Campaign posts anemic campaign finance report: $56k raised, 20k spent, $36k cash on hand.”

  2. Is it even possible to spend more than a million bucks in SD without being wasteful?

    I am uncomfortable making a voting decision based on funding raised.

    I guess it’s instinct.

    Or common sense or something like that.

    Although, sometimes the filthy stinking riches candidate also has the best ideas and is an independent thinker?

  4. The point isn’t that we should support or oppose a candidate because of how much money they raised.

    The point is that how much money they raised is a sign of level of support. Kristi Noem filed a 500 page report. Sure there’s quite a bit from out of state but still, it’s 500 pages.

    Haugaard disclosed fewer than 50 individual donors.

    At some point Steve Haugaard needs to explain – did he actually intend to run for governor when he said he was running for governor?

