I hate to say it, but Steve Haugaard might want to cut his losses now:
After transferring $10k from his legislative campaign, Haugaard still failed to break $50k in donations otherwise.
$3,221 unitemized. $43,000 itemized against $20,411.86 in expenditures, leaving him with $35,809.14 cash on hand.
For a gubernatorial effort against a campaign with reportedly $7 Million plus in the bank, this campaign isn’t going anywhere very fast, because it’s not really a campaign. And it might be over before it has started.
Update – I had to run out, but as I get home and look at this report, $18,717.14 of his 20k in expenses was for consulting.
Did I say anemic? I’m thinking it’s worse.
6 thoughts on “Haugaard for Governor Campaign posts anemic campaign finance report: $56k raised, 20k spent, $36k cash on hand.”
Embarrassing
Is it even possible to spend more than a million bucks in SD without being wasteful?
I am uncomfortable making a voting decision based on funding raised.
I guess it’s instinct.
Or common sense or something like that.
Although, sometimes the filthy stinking riches candidate also has the best ideas and is an independent thinker?
John, $36k cash is one single mailing to a targeted group of Republicans. And that’s skipping a bunch of counties.
He’s posted a fair fundraising effort for a legislative campaign.
Unfortunately, he’s running for Governor.
The point isn’t that we should support or oppose a candidate because of how much money they raised.
The point is that how much money they raised is a sign of level of support. Kristi Noem filed a 500 page report. Sure there’s quite a bit from out of state but still, it’s 500 pages.
Haugaard disclosed fewer than 50 individual donors.
At some point Steve Haugaard needs to explain – did he actually intend to run for governor when he said he was running for governor?
“Quite a bit” is an understatement.