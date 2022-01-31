Haugaard for Governor Campaign posts anemic campaign finance report: $56k raised, 20k spent, $36k cash on hand.

I hate to say it, but Steve Haugaard might want to cut his losses now:

Haugaard Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

After transferring $10k from his legislative campaign, Haugaard still failed to break $50k in donations otherwise.

$3,221 unitemized. $43,000 itemized against $20,411.86 in expenditures, leaving him with $35,809.14 cash on hand.

For a gubernatorial effort against a campaign with reportedly $7 Million plus in the bank, this campaign isn’t going anywhere very fast, because it’s not really a campaign. And it might be over before it has started.

Update – I had to run out, but as I get home and look at this report, $18,717.14 of his 20k in expenses was for consulting.

Did I say anemic? I’m thinking it’s worse.