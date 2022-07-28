Is it time to update our representation in Statuary Hall in our Nation’s Capital?

Over on twitter, SoDak Governors blog author and District 13 State Rep Candidate Tony Venhuizen is noting some of the new entries from states in the rotunda of the US Capital:

Each state gets 2 statues in Statuary Hall. In 2000, Congress allowed states to switch theirs out. This has allowed Kansas to send a very strong duo of new statues: Dwight D. Eisenhower (in 2003) and Amelia Earhart (today). https://t.co/IK5f8GkIsV — Tony Venhuizen (@Tony_Venhuizen) July 28, 2022

.. based on a law that allows states to swap out statues. As a result of that law, national figures such as Amelia Earhart and Johnny Cash are going to be recognized for their contributions. Which got me wondering, is it time for South Dakota to consider swapping out our figures?

South Dakota is represented by William Henry Harrison Beadle, whom many politically aware South Dakotans know for his work on preserving school lands provision at the South Dakota constitutional convention of 1885. We are also represented by Joseph Ward, and most everyone has to look him up. Ward was the founder of Yankton College, which ceased operation in 1984, drafted much of the state constitution, composed the state motto and wrote the description for the state seal.

According to the law passed which created the hall in 1864, the purpose of the hall is to commemorate “deceased persons who have been citizens thereof, and illustrious for their historic renown or for distinguished civic or military services such as each State may deem to be worthy of this national commemoration.”

As other states have updated their representation in statuary hall, the question begs itself whether South Dakota should consider updating our figures there as well, possibly to South Dakotans who might be better recognized in contemporary society, versus those who would be recognized a century ago?

Former Governor and Medal of Honor recipient Joe Foss might be towards the front of the line for consideration for his military career, as well as his national prominence with the AFL, the National Aviation Hall of Fame, a decade on television, and his leadership of the National Rifle Association.

I would also suggest South Dakota artist Oscar Howe, who created his own style of abstractionist Native American art, earning him accolades. As an educator, Howe served South Dakota in many capacities as varied from teaching at the Pierre High School to serving as a professor of art for over 25 years at the University of South Dakota.

What say you readers?

If South Dakota was to update our representation in statuary at the US Capital rotunda, which two South Dakotans would you pick for their distinguished civic or military services worthy of national commemoration?