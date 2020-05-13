Liz May.. Tom Pischke’s True Republican… And Hillary Clinton Donor?

If you caught the post below, State Representative Tom Pischke was extolling the virtues of “TRUE Republican” Liz May…

Does Tom count among the TRUE Republican virtues… a history of donation to Hillary Clinton for President?  From the Federal Elections Commission, Item C on the page…

In case that’s tough to read, here’s a close-up:

Any more TRUE Republicans like Liz, and we might as well turn over the entire state to the socialists.

