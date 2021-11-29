Manhart & Schoenbeck interesting GOP newcomers to legislative contests in Districts 1 & 2

Via the Secretary of State’s website, new candidates are popping up daily. And today we have two new candidates who might prove to be the next generation of leaders for the South Dakota Republican Party.

First off (and appropriately first in District 1) Republican Logan Manhart has filed a statement of organization to run for the House of Representatives:

Manhart, a resident of Bath, SD, brings campaign experience from working as a Regional Field Director for the Wisconsin GOP as well as the Wisconsin Trump campaign.

His entrance into the race is particularly interesting, as with three quality candidates in D1 (Rohl, St. John & Manhart), for the first time possibly ever, the GOP could conceivably capture all three seats in what has been a Democrat stronghold for decades.

Also filing a statement of organization and equally experienced in politics comes a new District 2 Candidate who has campaigning ingrained in his DNA:

Republican Jacob or “Jake” Schoenbeck just filed paperwork for the District 2 House of Representatives.

If you’re in South Dakota politics, you know the name, as his father Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck is arguably the state’s most influential legislator in terms of his campaign knowledge and position.

Jake has been alongside his dad on the campaign trail for at least two of his dad’s three runs in Pierre, as well as having matriculated up through the teenage Republicans organization and so on. So if there’s anything he knows how to do, it’s how to campaign. Jacob is currently an Internal Auditor at Plains Commerce Bank.