Minnehaha County Auditor asks for renewal of ballot counting equipment contract, but also hand counting, as she’s compared to Pontius Pilate.

Good gosh. Sounds like the Minnehaha County Auditor’s office continues to circle the drain with election nuttery. From KELOland, today Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson was up in front of the Minnehaha County Commission requesting the renewal of ballot counting equipment:
Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson asked the commission to approve the contract, but pointed out numerous times she is not the governing board of elections in Minnehaha County when it comes to automatic tabulating systems.
“It puts you as the governing board in authority of deciding how we’re going to conduct our elections in the county,” Anderson said. “While I do love technology and moving into future centuries, with things like the public surplus auction, I also like to be cautious with technology when it comes to something like our elections. As we introduce more technology, I feel like we take away some of the electoral process from the people.”
Anderson said she’d be in favor of Minnehaha County becoming a county with random hand counts at the precinct level along with using tabulators.
As related further in the KELO story, and from the Dakota Scout.. it was about then things went off the rails, as members of the public were there to fan the flames of election conspiracies.
After wondering where all of this came from in the first place, County Commissioners had harsh words for the Auditor, as Commissioner Joe Kippley unloaded on the county auditor, comparing her to Pontius Pilate:
Commissioner Joe Kippley had the harshest criticism for Anderson and her supporters, saying he didn’t appreciate “the smuggling in” of other issues to a routine service agreement.
“I just don’t get this Pontius Pilate, washing my hands, I’m just a tribune to the people, and I will let the public commentors come up and smuggle in all of these issues that have frankly been litigated in court,” Kippley said
It’s going to be a long election..
4 thoughts on “Minnehaha County Auditor asks for renewal of ballot counting equipment contract, but also hand counting, as she’s compared to Pontius Pilate.”
Sigh…republicans and their conspiracies.
Sigh .. the bigoted nature of this post in an age when 90% of people know AJ was right.
Exhibit A
Count them by hand.
Allow public scrutiny.
Restore integrity.
One step.
Big leap: why do people get mush mouth when trying to define who can vote in SD elections? I mean …
The people who live here?
Seems simple until one factors in the subversive threats entering the politico-legal environment at various entry points.
Without election integrity, the security and safety of our country will slowly degrade until we look like a 3rd world country.
Our strength is our combined intellect .. look at what happened to our education system from 2019 to present.