Minnehaha County Auditor asks for renewal of ballot counting equipment contract, but also hand counting, as she’s compared to Pontius Pilate.

Good gosh. Sounds like the Minnehaha County Auditor’s office continues to circle the drain with election nuttery. From KELOland, today Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson was up in front of the Minnehaha County Commission requesting the renewal of ballot counting equipment:

Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson asked the commission to approve the contract, but pointed out numerous times she is not the governing board of elections in Minnehaha County when it comes to automatic tabulating systems. “It puts you as the governing board in authority of deciding how we’re going to conduct our elections in the county,” Anderson said. “While I do love technology and moving into future centuries, with things like the public surplus auction, I also like to be cautious with technology when it comes to something like our elections. As we introduce more technology, I feel like we take away some of the electoral process from the people.” Anderson said she’d be in favor of Minnehaha County becoming a county with random hand counts at the precinct level along with using tabulators.

Read that here.

As related further in the KELO story, and from the Dakota Scout.. it was about then things went off the rails, as members of the public were there to fan the flames of election conspiracies.

After wondering where all of this came from in the first place, County Commissioners had harsh words for the Auditor, as Commissioner Joe Kippley unloaded on the county auditor, comparing her to Pontius Pilate:

Commissioner Joe Kippley had the harshest criticism for Anderson and her supporters, saying he didn’t appreciate “the smuggling in” of other issues to a routine service agreement. “I just don’t get this Pontius Pilate, washing my hands, I’m just a tribune to the people, and I will let the public commentors come up and smuggle in all of these issues that have frankly been litigated in court,” Kippley said

Read that here.

It’s going to be a long election..