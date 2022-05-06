Minnehaha County Meet & Greet for Candidates

(They got me a little better copy of the flyer)

Minnehaha County GOP will be hosting a MEET THE CANDIDATES Social. All State Delegation, Minnehaha Republican Legislative Candidates, County Officers and Committeemen and Committeewoman are invited. We hope to see you there! We encourage you to wear your name badge and bring your flyers and yard signs. Due to the large number of Candidates, we divided the Meet and Greet into two meetings, see details below. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.