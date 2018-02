Noem Campaign Kickoff Continues in Rapid City, Sturgis Wednesday

Rapid City, S.D. – Kristi Noem will be in Rapid City and Sturgis on Wednesday, February 21, as part of her statewide campaign kickoff tour. During the tour, Noem will host events in rural Hamlin County, Pierre, Rapid City, Sturgis, Aberdeen, Sioux Falls, Yankton, Vermillion and Mitchell.

WHAT: Noem to Host Meet and Greet in Sturgis

WHEN: Wednesday, February 21 – 11:45AM (MT)

WHERE: Belle Joli Winery (3951 Vanocker Canyon Road, Sturgis)

WHAT: Noem to Host Tourism Listening Session in Rapid City

WHEN: Wednesday, February 21 – 2:00PM (MT)

WHERE: Black Hills Visitor Information Center (1851 Discovery Circle, Rapid City)

WHAT: Noem to Open West River Campaign Headquarters

WHEN: Wednesday, February 21 – 5:00PM (MT)

WHERE: Kristi for Governor West River Campaign Headquarters (1739 W Main Street, Rapid City)

