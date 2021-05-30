The Primary John Thune group is at it again, and they’re sending out a call to action to go after US Senator John Thune and Congressman Dusty Johnson. Because they’re going to go after them in the worst way:
🪖Call To Action!
Let’s go on the offensive. Time to be Bold.
…
If you are a digital warrior fact gatherer &/or great at putting together memes & clips sign up below.
This group thinks they’re going on the offensive & being bold by putting together memes?
That’s definitely going after their opponents in the worst way.
3 thoughts on “Primary John Thune group claiming it is time to go on the offensive. By posting facebook memes.”
Since it’s not economical, it’ll have to be marketed like cigarettes.
Give the inflation Thune helped cause, the lawsuits for RF could be in the trillions.
*rolls eyes*
Why pretend?
People are always asking me, “do you hate Senator Thune?”
My answer is always the same.
Yes!
Just kidding.
I don’t hate the man.
I just have substantive issues with how he’s doing his job.
In fact, I would love to play some basketball or toss the pigskin around with John and maybe have a beer and some BBQ.
Seems like a pretty good guy to do that with .. while we’re making merry, I would try my best to share what I know, and learn what I don’t.
I also don’t want 5G emitters near my children. Thune’s fighting an up-hill battle for the affection of common sense plains anglo Europeans like me if/when he’s pushing “broadband” plans based on 5G.
Memes are how they are informed (and it shows) so they assume everybody else is as vapid as they are.