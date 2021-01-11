Release: Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP Welcomes New Associate Attorney Jason A. Glodt

Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP Welcomes New Associate Attorney Jason A. Glodt

Current South Dakota Lobbyist set to join law firm in January 2021

Pierre, South Dakota: The law firm of Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson, & Ashmore LLP is pleased to announce that Jason Glodt has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Glodt has over 20 years of legal experience. He served as an Assistant Attorney General for Attorneys General Mark Barnett and Larry Long. He also served as a Senior Advisor and lawyer for Governors Rounds and Daugaard and Attorney General Marty Jackley.

“Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP is an exceptional law firm with some of the brightest legal minds in the state,” said Glodt, “I am honored to be part of their team and I look forward to getting back into the court room to help people.”

Glodt will work in the Pierre, South Dakota branch of the firm where he will focus his practice on Business Law, Estate Planning, Governmental Law, Environmental Law, Litigation, Lobbying and Issue Advocacy.

Jason grew up in Webster and Wessington Springs before moving to Spearfish where he graduated high school. He went on to earn a B.S. degree in Political Science from Black Hills State University before earning his Juris Doctorate degree in Law from The University of South Dakota School of Law.

Glodt has lived in Pierre for 20 years where he served six years as a Pierre City Commissioner and has been active in numerous community organizations, including the Exchange Club, Boy Scouts and the Masonic Lodge. Glodt has served as on the City Library Board, the Discovery Center Board and as the City Police Commissioner. He has also renovated numerous historic buildings on upper Pierre Street and lives in the Grand Opera House with his wife, Michelle, and their two children.

Marty Jackley, current partner at the law firm stated, “Our clients are very fortunate to have the talent and experience Jason brings to our team to assist them through their legal challenges. The reason so many South Dakota Governors and Attorney Generals have sought and relied upon Jason’s advice is his ability to listen, understand complex issues, and deliver results.”

With over 45 years of providing a full range of legal services, Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP is one of South Dakota’s largest law firms in a multi-state region. Located in the historic Hyde Building in Pierre and the historic Elks Building in Rapid City, South Dakota, the firm has lawyers providing service in South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming and Montana. More information about the Gunderson, Palmer, Nelson & Ashmore, LLP may be found on www.gpna.com