Release: SDGOP Hosting Campaign School for Candidates and Workers

SOUTH DAKOTA REPUBLICAN PARTY HOSTING CAMPAIGN SCHOOL

FOR PROSPECTIVE CANDIDATES AND CAMPAIGN WORKERS

Now that Legislative redistricting is complete, and with fewer than 60 days until petitions start circulating for political offices, the South Dakota GOP is active in not just recruiting Republican candidates for office, but in helping them equip them with the right tools as they prepare to run.

The South Dakota Republican Party is hosting a Campaign School put on by the Leadership Institute in Sioux Falls on Saturday, November 20th, 2021 from 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM at the Military Heritage Alliance, 1600 W Russell Street.

Republican Party Chairman Dan Lederman noted this is the third or fourth time the group has worked with candidates on behalf of the party. “The GOP Candidate school focuses on preparing Republicans for service as elected officials and community leaders. Ideal attendees for the workshop are Republican party members who are looking to become more politically active, including candidates and campaign staff. Curriculum will include forming a campaign plan, running an effective communications strategy and fundraising to achieve victory.”

“The Republican Party recognizes that 2022 is going to be a competitive year with new legislative districts, so the time for candidates to build a good foundation for their campaigns is now,” Lederman said.

You can sign up for the Candidate Workshop here, and the cost for the workshop is $20 which includes lunch.

###