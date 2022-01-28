Republican Patrick Baumann to run for District 30 House of Representatives

Our State Motto, “Under God, the people rule”, is the foundation of our South Dakota heritage. With that in mind, my wife and I traveled to Washington DC to pray for our nation on January 6, 2021. We witnessed something that the major networks refuse to cover, a great awakening. Standing shoulder to shoulder with an estimated million other concerned Americans, we joined in a resolve to take a stand for truth and freedom. Today, this great awakening is spreading across our nation like a bright light for all to see. Millions are now pushing back at the darkness that is creeping into our government.

Hello, I’m Pat Baumann and I’m honored to announce my Republican candidacy for the South Dakota House of Representatives, District 30.

I am not a career politician but, a Christian patriot who has been called to stand up for the freedoms guaranteed by our state and national constitutions. South Dakotans have found themselves in a political climate that is chipping away at their personal, business and family rights. We are seeing attempts by government to stop worship, restrict speech and limit assembly. Unconstitutional laws are being proposed which would take over our state election processes, tell parents how to raise their children and determine which businesses should stand or fall. I have been called to push back at any attempts of government overreach and to protect the rights of all South Dakotans, especially the unborn.

South Dakota is one of the leading states in our nation. However, we must not be lulled into a false sense of security. My wife, Ginger, and I have enjoyed the blessing of freedom all of our lives. We stand firm to pass this blessing on to our wonderful family, our children, our grandchildren and beyond. As Ronald Reagan so aptly put it, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We don’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. The only way they can inherit the freedom we have known is if we fight for it, protect it, defend it, and then hand it to them with the well fought lessons of how they, in their lifetime, must do the same.”

I’m a retired, third generation Custer County resident. After spending all of my life living in South Dakota and Wyoming, I’ve come to hold our South Dakota heritage and our values very dear. I pledge to District 30, and to all South Dakotans, to actively carry the bright light of freedom into our state legislature and to uphold our constitution. I also pledge to act in the best interest of South Dakotans, who are “the people” that rule our great state, under God.

Please feel free to contact me at [email protected] or visit baumannsdhouse.org

Financial support is much appreciated: Visit winred.com – then click State House, South Dakota, Baumann for SD House.