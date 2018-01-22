SD Gun Owners putting nearly 10k into Russell for AG campaign

As the state campaign finance reports are coming in, there were some interesting campaign finance transfers involving South Dakota Gun Owners, and the “Liberty PAC” that resides at the same address and has the same officers.

First, Liberty PAC reported a large donation from the SD Gun Owners (not to be confused with the SD Gun Owners PAC, a separate entity):

And as that 10k of SDGO money came into Liberty PAC, $9800 went out to the SD Gun Owner’s PAC…

What happened to that $9800? According to the SDGO PAC Filing it came into the PAC:

And from there, the SDGO PAC went all in for Lance Russell for Attorney General:

It’s noteworthy, as I believe this marks the first time the SDGO group has gone in so significantly for an Attorney General candidate. That being said, Jordan Mason, who has been involved with the SDGO as recently as this last legislative session, IS consulting on the Russell campaign, which may have much to do with it.

Stay tuned…

