Steve Kolbeck announces election for South Dakota Senate

Steve Kolbeck of Brandon today announced that he is seeking election to the South Dakota Senate to represent the newly formed District 2.

“It is my pleasure to announce that I have circulated petitions, filed them and will appear on the ballot to represent the newly formed District 2 in the Brandon, Valley Springs, Corson, Rowena, and Sioux Falls area,” Kolbeck said. “Having previously won elections to the Brandon City Council and the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission, representing Brandon in the state Legislature would be a great honor.

“I ask for your continued trust and support in my campaign for the state Senate. My top priorities will be to work hard, listen and do my best for the great state of South Dakota,” Kolbeck added.

Originally from Salem, S.D., Kolbeck and his family have lived in Brandon since 1998. He was elected to the Brandon City Council in 2004 and served until 2006 when he won a statewide election to the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission. The Kolbeck family then moved to Pierre in 2006 until the fall of 2011 when they moved back to Brandon.

Kolbeck currently serves two gubernatorial appointments: the South Dakota Housing Authority and the South Dakota Workforce Development Council through the Department of Labor. He has received gubernatorial appointments from the last three Republican governors.

He is a member of the Brandon Revolving Loan Fund Board of Directors and the Brandon/Corson Development Foundation (Corson Industrial Park) Board of Directors. Kolbeck is a member of the Brandon and Sioux Falls Chambers of Commerce and serves on the Immerging Issues Committee for the Sioux Falls Chamber that focuses on legislation and public policy issues. He serves on the Sioux Falls Development Foundation Board of Directors where he is the current vice president and is in line to be president. In his role with the Sioux Falls Development Foundation, Kolbeck is chairman of the Real Estate Committee and co-chair of the Talent and Workforce Committee. Kolbeck serves on the Forward Sioux Falls Board of Directors as a member of the Joint Venture Management Committee.

Kolbeck is a member of the Sioux Falls Downtown Rotary club. Kolbeck previously served on the Brandon Valley Booster Club for more than 12 years and was on the executive committee for six years, serving as president twice. He spearheaded fundraising for the new outdoor display board installed in 2020. Kolbeck also was the Brandon Valley Booster Club Volunteer of the Year in 2020.

Kolbeck is 51 years old and he and his wife Stacy have four children: Wilson 23, Alex 21, Joe 19, and Mary 17. All three boys graduated from Brandon Valley High School and Mary currently is a junior. Steve is the Principal Manager for Xcel Energy-South Dakota. Stacy is an English teacher at Brandon Valley High School. Steve has an associate of applied science degree from Mitchell Technical College in telecommunications, a bachelor of science degree from South Dakota State University, and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell where his is also an adjunct professor.