Story on quick thinking of Rep’s Rehfeldt & Davis noted when Majority Leader collapsed during redistricting

More of the story is coming out regarding the collapse of House Majority Leader Kent Peterson during the recent Special Session for Redistricting, and the quick thinking of State Representatives Taylor Rehfeldt & Sydney Davis as trained medical professionals who were in the caucus room at the time of the medical event:

“He was up there and just kind of talking and got to the point to forge this compromised map, and all of a sudden he just went white,” said Rehfeldt, who is a nurse anesthetist and teaches for Mount Marty’s nursing program in Sioux Falls. “And I thought, ‘Oh no, this is not looking good.”

Rehfeldt sprung up from her chair. Davis followed.

“I think just for my job, I’m typically very accustomed to jumping in on critical situations and making quick decisions when people aren’t doing well,” said Davis, who works by-day as a nurse anesthetist at hospital in Vermillion. “I just never anticipated using those skills in Pierre.”

and..

Peterson now says he’s learned to bring a sandwich (and water) to work, having subsisted on Diet Coke for a few days caught up with him. But it was a scary bout with the unknown. He’d never had such reaction. And for a second, it was frightening.