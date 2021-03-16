Thune: One Farm, Ranch, or Business Lost to the Death Tax is One Too Many

“I will continue to fight to ensure that no family farm or business has to worry about this punishing tax.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), ranking member of the Subcommittee on Taxation and IRS Oversight, today discussed his commitment to permanently repealing the death tax, a fundamentally unfair tax that can hit a family at the worst possible time. Thune discussed the consequences of the death tax, which is inefficient, raises a small amount of revenue, and places a heavy burden on family farmers, ranchers, and small businesses.