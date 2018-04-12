Thune: Tax Reform is Helping the Economy Grow

“So far, more than 500 companies – and counting – have announced pay raises, bonuses, 401(k) match increases and other benefits, business expansions, and utility rate cuts.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, this week discussed how reforming the business tax code through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has helped create jobs and expand opportunities for the American worker. Thune continued by discussing how businesses have offered pay raises, bonuses, and 401(k) match increases. Businesses have also expanded, and utility rates have been cut throughout the United States. These new opportunities and benefits for the American worker are helping the economy to grow.

