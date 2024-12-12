A new experiment – Episode 1 of South Dakota Political Show podcast is online

It has been something that has been started and stopped and started, and too much time has gone by, so it has been abandoned and retooled. And once again, started and stopped.

But this week I put my foot down and managed to cobble together a podcast from material I recorded last week (after which I stopped because I got sidetracked), plus new material I added today and edited on the fly.

But Episode 1 of the official SDWC podcast – the South Dakota Political Show – is up, and on-line for your listening and critique through Acast, and Apple Podcasts.

I can guarantee you the format will change and evolve, but I wanted to get *something* up and running as I’ve tried to put it together for years with false starts, because I have my fingers in a few different pies. Plus a day job, plus kids and all the other things I try to get done.

I’ve also wavered on whether I should do video, (vodcast) or just an old school audio podcast, or a combination of them both. It doesn’t help that I’m terribly rusty on radio, and I’m kind of prickly on the quality and the “feel” of the show. I know exactly how I want it to sound. And that’s a lot of excuses.

I just needed to sit down and do it. So here’s episode 1. It’s always been important to me not to just be part of the pack and do what everyone else does, so this will evolve as my comfort level with the format grows.

Expect change, and it will get better, because I’m not sure it can get worse – but it’s a start.