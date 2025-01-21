A number of South Dakotans in attendance at the Inauguration!

From Senator Thune via twitter:

Enjoyed my time at the South Dakota Delegation Inauguration Reception. It was great to spend time with South Dakotans who traveled to Washington, D.C., but were unable to attend the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/He4J7v9YGw — Leader John Thune (@LeaderJohnThune) January 20, 2025

I had pictures sent to me with former State Senator Erin Tobin, Representative Taylor Rehfeldt, Senator Casey Crabtree, and a number of others who were in attendance for the inaugural activities. I was offered an invite and thought about going, but that thing about not abandoning kids at home came to mind. My youngest is not 18 quite yet, and his car is on the fritz in the middle of winter, so, I thought I’d be boring and live vicariously through others.