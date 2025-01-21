A number of South Dakotans in attendance at the Inauguration!

@SoDakCampaigns

From Senator Thune via twitter:

I had pictures sent to me with former State Senator Erin Tobin, Representative Taylor Rehfeldt, Senator Casey Crabtree, and a number of others who were in attendance for the inaugural activities. I was offered an invite and thought about going, but that thing about not abandoning kids at home came to mind. My youngest is not 18 quite yet, and his car is on the fritz in the middle of winter, so, I thought I’d be boring and live vicariously through others.

