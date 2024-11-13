After impossibly losing even more elections, Democrats peek out from under a rock and take shot at Governor Noem

After impossibly losing even more elections including seats they had held in Democrat Majority districts, South Dakota Democrats mustered up the feigned moral authority to take a shot at Governor Kristi Noem as she is nominated to be a cabinet secretary in the Trump administration.

SD Democratic Party Chair Shane Merrill issued the following statement after it was announced Gov. Kristi Noem will likely be nominated for Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. pic.twitter.com/CjFOBsyJXF — SD Democratic Party (@SoDakDems) November 13, 2024

…. And now Democrats will go back underground, hoping not to be scared of their shadow on groundhogs day.