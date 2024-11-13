After impossibly losing even more elections, Democrats peek out from under a rock and take shot at Governor Noem

@SoDakCampaigns

After impossibly losing even more elections including seats they had held in Democrat Majority districts, South Dakota Democrats mustered up the feigned moral authority to take a shot at Governor Kristi Noem as she is nominated to be a cabinet secretary in the Trump administration.

…. And now Democrats will go back underground, hoping not to be scared of their shadow on groundhogs day.

One thought on “After impossibly losing even more elections, Democrats peek out from under a rock and take shot at Governor Noem”

  1. Hey Shane, you think the current secretary is qualified? Maybe, just maybe you should concentrate on SD democrats and try to figure out why you can’t win elections.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *