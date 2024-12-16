Anyone looking for an law intern? USD Law grad seeking post-graduate internship.

If any of the readers in a legal or public policy organization are looking, I was asked to post a note from a recent USD Law School student who just completed finals, and is looking for writing work/an internship while they study up for the bar exam:

I am a recent December 2024 J.D. graduate from the University of South Dakota. I am seeking a post-graduate internship to refine my legal research, writing, and analytical skills while gaining valuable experience in a professional legal setting. As an Omaha, NE-based law school graduate, I am seeking to gain practical legal experience while contributing to a legal team beyond local boundaries. Thank you for your consideration.

Drop me a note for contact info.