As one of last acts in office, Biden commutes sentence of South Dakota murderer Leonard Pettier

Outgoing President Joe Biden has been doing his best to be remembered as one of the worst presidents in US History, and underlined it today as one of his last acts in office was to pardon members of his family on a preemptive basis, and commute the sentence of the murderer Leonard Peltier. As noted in a story on the MPR Website:

In one of his last official acts before leaving the White House, President Joe Biden released Leonard Peltier from prison.

and..

The commutation was widely opposed by law enforcement who insisted that Peltier’s actions were cold-blooded, and he should remain imprisoned for the rest of his life for murdering FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams in 1975. The agents’ deaths came at a time when tensions were high over a nationwide struggle between the U.S. government and activists for Native American civil and treaty rights.

and..

Biden’s move is certain to anger many in the law enforcement community. FBI Director Christopher Wray lobbied against Peltier’s most recent parole request.

“Over the last 45 years, no fewer than 22 federal judges have evaluated the evidence and considered Peltier’s legal arguments.” Wray wrote in a letter opposing Peltier’s 2024 parole request. “Each has reached the same conclusion: Peltier’s claims are meritless, and his convictions and sentence must stand.”

The FBI also discouraged past presidents from pardoning or granting clemency to Peltier.

“They were down, they were wounded, they were helpless and he shot them point blank,” Mike Clark, president of the Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI, told The Associated Press last summer. “It is a heinous crime.”