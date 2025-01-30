Attorney General Jackley Announces Sioux Falls Man Pleads Guilty To Embezzlement of Funds From Lincoln County Police Organization

PIERRE, S.D. — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces a Sioux Falls man has pleaded guilty to one count of Grand Theft by exercising unauthorized control over the Lincoln County Fraternal Order of Police Union’s funds.

Matthew Wilson, 39, entered the guilty plea Tuesday in Lincoln County Circuit Court. He faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $10,000 fine when he is sentenced at 9 a.m. March 25.

The theft occurred between July, 2024, and September, 2024. Value of the property involved is between $2,500 and $5,000.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) investigated the case, and the Attorney General’s Office prosecuted.

