Attorney General Jackley Elected Vice Chairman Of National Association of Attorneys General

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has been elected as Vice Chairman of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG). He was elected to the post this week during the NAAG conference in Washington, D.C.

“I am honored to serve as Vice Chairman of the National Association of Attorneys General,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I intend to be a strong voice on making our streets and communities safer through cooperative efforts like we do here in South Dakota.”

Attorney General Jackley served as the NAAG Vice Chairman in 2014 and as Chairman in 2015. He also served two terms as Chairman of the Attorney General Alliance in 2023 and 2024 and was Chairman of the Conference of Western Attorneys General in 2014.

Other Attorneys General elected to one-year NAAG terms were: John Formella, New Hampshire, Chairman; and William Tong, Connecticut, Chairman-elect. New York Attorney General Letita James is the Immediate Past Chairman.

-30-