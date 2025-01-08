Attorney General Jackley Urges and Supports President-Elect Trump’s Efforts to Secure Southern Border

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined 19 other State Attorneys General in sending a letter to President-elect Trump asking him to secure the southern border when he takes office later this month.

“We support President-elect Trump’s plan to secure the southern border and stop the surge in illegal immigrants into the United States,” said Attorney General Jackley. “A secure southern border will help keep dangerous illegal drugs from entering the nation and eventually into South Dakota.”

Last year, Attorney General Jackley, along with Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach, and North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, argued in North Dakota U.S. Federal Court against a proposed federal rule that would treat certain illegal immigrants as legal citizens. The court later ruled in favor of the 19 states that had challenged the proposed federal rule.

Other Attorney Generals who signed the border security letter are from: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

Read the letter here.

-30-