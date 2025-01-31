Bill proposes making school staff mandatory reporters of gay thoughts and gender confusion

If you hadn’t thought the school bills were crazy enough this year, then hold my beer – because there’s still time left for bill introductions! The latest is another bill from Rep. Manhart.

This time his House Bill 1201 proposes making everyone who works in a school, from the principal on down to the janitor, mandatory reporters of gay thoughts in school children.

And I wish I was kidding. But I’m not. As stated in the proposed measure:

Section 2. That a NEW SECTION be added to chapter 13-32: A school counselor, or another school staff member, must notify a student’s parent or guardian: (1) When a direct counseling service is provided to a student;

(2) If a subject is discussed during a direct counseling service that is substantially different from those discussed during previous counseling sessions; and (3) If questions regarding any of the following topics are discussed with a student during a direct counseling service: (a) Gender;

(b) Gender confusion;

(c) Gender dysphoria;

(d) Homosexuality; or

(e) Transsexuality.

Is ‘counseling session’ defined that bill? Well sort of in section 1:

“direct counseling service” means an interaction, between a school counselor and a student, pertaining to mental, medical, or emotional health and does not involve career planning or academic discussions.

But section 2 says another school staff member. So if a lunch lady has an interaction with a kindergartner in the lunch line, and a girl says “they wish they were a boy,” the lunch lady is subject to the mandatory gay thought reporting law?

With all this errant gay thought policing schools HB 1201 will demand schools to take on, I’m not sure when teachers are supposed to get any teaching done. Maybe we need to drop wood shop and accounting?

Remember when people used to say “The government is best which governs least?”

That’s not happening in Pierre this year.