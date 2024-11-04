Brandei Schaefbauer’s says vote No on Amendment E “because it’s happening all over we the country!” Despite her earlier vote in favor of it.

Pn Amendment E, the bill proposed to fix the language in the state constitution regarding recognizing that women are elected to office too (Which they’ve been truing to fix since 1889 or so).. this popped up on facebook a few days back, where State Representative Brandei Schaefbauer was declaring her terror over the Constitution being gender neutralized!:

Heavens to Betsy! We’d better start clutching those pearls! Brandei Schefbauer is all of a sudden in fear over about gender neutralizing our State Constitution – as if it’s going to go in the same bathroom as her! (I imagine her yelling “Get out of here Constitution! I’m trying to powder my nose!”)

I’m not sure where she suddenly developed her Constitutional gender-phobia from, since it wasn’t a problem when she was one of the votes in favor of it back in 2023:

How did Brandei’s “Yes” vote get through? She must have been confused by everyone voting yes before her. Keep in mind when you go to the voting booth tomorrow – Brandei Schaefbauer thinks you should vote No because Women are being recognized as able to hold office all over “we the country.” And we’d better stop that!

*sigh*

Is the election over yet? I just want to stop the stupid, even for just a moment.