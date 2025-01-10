Brookings School District to issue resolution against school voucher program at Monday School Board meeting

This afternoon the Brookings School District posted their agenda for the Monday School Board meeting, which includes this item on the agenda indicating they will be voting on resolution to register their objection to “the proposed school voucher program.”

While the School Board has not indicated the language of their resolution at this time, we might have an indication as to the form the resolution will take, as the Associated School Boards of South Dakota organization has provided sample language for their member school boards to consider:

The Brookings School Board is scheduled to meet on Monday at 5:15pm at Dakota Prairie Elementary School in Brookings.