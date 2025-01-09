California Carley attempts to ban rights that don’t exist to stop wind and solar production in South Dakota

Senate Bill 49 is getting attention in the news this week as it’s another half-baked bag of goofy from our out of state transplant Senator John “California” Carley. SB49 attempts to go after CO2 sequestration pipelines, but in the final section of the bill, it goes farther and also attacks wind and solar power production. As noted on KELOland News:

Why are wind farms and solar farms also covered by your proposed ban? “I personally use and enjoy some of the benefits of renewables like wind and solar,” Carley said. “However, it’s only there in the case of the exercise of eminent domain when a landowner does not want parts of those projects to go through their land, even after being offered a payment. If the landowner is willing to lease their land, they certainly can. These are just current and future Green New Deal ideas that have been raised, and so instead of having to fight to keep land after the fact, we would like to fix the loophole before it becomes an issue.”

Read it all here.

If you want to read that section of the bill for yourself..

Section 5. That a NEW SECTION be added to chapter 49-41B: Notwithstanding any other provision of law, a person may not exercise the right of eminent domain to construct a solar energy facility, wind energy facility, or any facility that qualifies for a tax credit pursuant to 26 U.S.C. § 45 (August 16, 2022) or 26 U.S.C. § 48 (January 1, 2023).

The problem with Carley’s proposal? As I understand, in the last section Carley is purporting to take away eminent domain rights THAT WIND AND SOLAR DON’T HAVE NOW.

For God’s sake don’t tell Carley that snipe hunting or sleeping cows that tip over can infringe on a landowner’s rights. Because I’m sure that will be the next bill he tries to bring.