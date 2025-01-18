Carbon capture receives strong support from Trump nominee

Carbon capture got a vote of confidence this week in hearings for Chris Wright, who is Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Rnergy, as evidenced by this line of questioning from Senator John Hoeven:

(John Hoeven to incoming Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright) Will you work with us to address the carbon capture, CO2 capture, not only to address CO2 concerns but also to use it as a resource for additional oil recovery? Will you come with me to the University of North Dakota Energy and Environmental Research Commission there and see what we’re doing and work with us on things like Project Tundra to do this?”

Wright’s response? “My answer is a resounding yes.”

And..

Former Gov. Doug Burgum, who will almost certainly be confirmed as Trump’s secretary of the Interior and will serve as the chair of a Trump-created energy council, is as enthusiastic about carbon capture as Hoeven is.