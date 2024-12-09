From KOTA News, the Preschool/Daycare owned by former State Senator Jessica Castleberry has closed in Rapid City, further cutting availability of child placements in area:
An email was sent to parents last Friday saying Little Nest Preschool is closing due to “unforeseen circumstances” but gave no other explanation for the sudden closure.
Little Nest Preschool was owned by former state Senator Jessica Castleberry, who is on a repayment plan for nearly half a million dollars in COVID-19 funds her business received. Still, she wasn’t eligible for it because she was a state legislator.
and..
With both of Little Nest’s locations shutting down, parents are now raising more concerns about the area’s growing childcare shortage.
How families can find child care and even more important – where can they live in terms of workforce housing – continue to be challenges facing the South Dakota economy as we to try to draw businesses to the state. These aren’t cans that the legislature can just keep kicking down the road.
2 thoughts on “Childcare facilities owned by former State Senator suddenly shut down in Rapid City, adding to the shortage”
Dang, even those PPP loans couldn’t keep this place open….
Years ago businesses help find child care centers ie First National Bank & Trust Brookings. It made it a more desirable place to work. If child care needs hurt finding and retaining employees businesses need to again support child care centers. Stop complaining and get off your ass and support your employees.