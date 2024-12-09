Childcare facilities owned by former State Senator suddenly shut down in Rapid City, adding to the shortage

From KOTA News, the Preschool/Daycare owned by former State Senator Jessica Castleberry has closed in Rapid City, further cutting availability of child placements in area:

An email was sent to parents last Friday saying Little Nest Preschool is closing due to “unforeseen circumstances” but gave no other explanation for the sudden closure.

Little Nest Preschool was owned by former state Senator Jessica Castleberry, who is on a repayment plan for nearly half a million dollars in COVID-19 funds her business received. Still, she wasn’t eligible for it because she was a state legislator.

and..

With both of Little Nest’s locations shutting down, parents are now raising more concerns about the area’s growing childcare shortage.