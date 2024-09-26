CNN Reporting that alleged “black Nazi” Mark Robinson has disappeared from South Dakota Conservative PAC fundraiser

CNN is reporting this week on how Mark Robinson has disappeared from the advertising for Dakota Action Conservative PAC’s fundraising gala, and that Toby ‘dumpster-fire’ Doeden isn’t returning calls on whether his holocaust denying buddy is going to be speaking or not:

Outside of North Carolina, national Republicans and conservative activist and advocacy groups have distanced themselves from Robinson. In neighboring Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp withdrew his endorsement of Robinson on Monday. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, the chair of the Republican Governors Association, also pulled his endorsement and canceled a RGA fundraiser in Greensboro, North Carolina. The RGA confirmed to CNN it would not spend any more money in the governor’s race.

Other canceled events featuring Robinson include a since-removed fundraiser to support the Trump-Vance campaign in Wisconsin on September 29. An updated invitation online now reads, “Our earlier speaker cancelled, but we have secured a great Trump ally for this event! Stay tuned!”

Robinson was also scheduled to appear as the main speaker at a fundraiser for the conservative group Dakota First Action in October. Updated promotions for the event no longer feature Robinson, and the group has not responded to questions on whether he is still speaking.

and..

Meanwhile, Robinson’s events page – which was once full of events – is currently blank.