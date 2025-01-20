Congressman Dusty Johnson Condemns Biden’s Commutation of Peltier’s Sentence

Johnson Condemns Biden’s Commutation of Peltier’s Sentence

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued the following statement after President Biden announced a commutation of Leonard Peltier’s sentence:

This commutation was another unfortunate mistake by the Biden Administration, and I asked the White House not to do this. Leonard Peltier was convicted of killing two federal law enforcement officers. More than twenty federal judges and Biden’s own FBI Director agree—Peltier’s convictions and sentence must stand. The denials of parole are further evidence that pardoning Peltier’s sentence is simply a bad decision. Protecting Americans and law enforcement officers should be of utmost importance.

Background:

In June 1975, Leonard Peltier murdered two federal law enforcement officers.

In 1977, Peltier was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison.

Peltier has made numerous appeals and sought parole or commutation of his sentence, which have all been denied.

In 2016, Peltier’s representatives petitioned then President Barack Obama for clemency and release. Obama did not grant the petition.

In 2022, the Department of Justice denied another petition for a commutation of Peltier’s sentence.

In July 2024, the U.S. Parole Commission denied Peltier’s request for parole. FBI Director Christopher Wray sent a letter to the commission, urging a denial of Peltier’s request.

