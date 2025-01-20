Johnson Condemns Biden’s Commutation of Peltier’s Sentence
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) issued the following statement after President Biden announced a commutation of Leonard Peltier’s sentence:
This commutation was another unfortunate mistake by the Biden Administration, and I asked the White House not to do this. Leonard Peltier was convicted of killing two federal law enforcement officers. More than twenty federal judges and Biden’s own FBI Director agree—Peltier’s convictions and sentence must stand. The denials of parole are further evidence that pardoning Peltier’s sentence is simply a bad decision. Protecting Americans and law enforcement officers should be of utmost importance.
Background:
- In June 1975, Leonard Peltier murdered two federal law enforcement officers.
- In 1977, Peltier was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison.
- Peltier has made numerous appeals and sought parole or commutation of his sentence, which have all been denied.
- In 2016, Peltier’s representatives petitioned then President Barack Obama for clemency and release. Obama did not grant the petition.
- In 2022, the Department of Justice denied another petition for a commutation of Peltier’s sentence.
- In July 2024, the U.S. Parole Commission denied Peltier’s request for parole. FBI Director Christopher Wray sent a letter to the commission, urging a denial of Peltier’s request.
5 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson Condemns Biden’s Commutation of Peltier’s Sentence”
I think everyone knows he wasn’t the shooter, sorry, Dusty, but you need to stand up for what is right more than standing up for the failed criminal justice system.
Are you unwell? Peltier killed the agents in cold blood, as has been upheld multiple times in court.
Wasn’t the shooter…says Peltier? The only people who believe that are misguided fools such as yourself.
He is 80 y/o and has many medical problem. Has served 48 yrs Enough people
The governemnt needed to find a killer and it wound up being Peltier. Did he do it, I haven’t a clue. But I have always wonder if the governemnt was so sure they had the right guy, why they did not ask for the death penalty? Investigations, crime labs, etc. were a lot different in 1975 than they are today. Not sure tribal relations have changed a lot though.
Some one in Watertown killed an Indian girl in 2020 and beheaded her. Three years later, in 2024, South Dakota lost the murder case case and no one is serving time for her murder.
Let him go home and die.