Congressman Dusty Johnson congratulates Senate Majority Leader John Thune

Johnson Congratulates Senator Thune

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) released the following statement:

“Congratulations to my friend Senator Thune for being elected as the Senate’s Majority Leader. You have proven your strength and leadership skills throughout your career. It’s a new day in America and I know you will work closely with the House and President Trump to deliver results for the American people and South Dakotans. I’m excited to continue working with you in your new role.”

