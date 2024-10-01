Congressman Dusty Johnson holds huge fundraiser in Sioux Falls – 200+ in attendance

Congressman Dusty Johnson ‘s fundraising events are getting bigger and bigger in the run up to the fall election. And last night was no different with one of the largest host lists seen in recent years for a political fundraiser:

I’m counting 94 host couples at $2000 each, and 60 co-hosts at $1000 each. Plus key donors and attendees who aren’t on the list. That makes for a very packed room, and a massive haul for the Congressman who many believe may be running to be Governor in coming months.

A huge event, and unlike one person who was looking at challenging him for Congress, no self-declared nazis were invited.

Dusty’s actual Congressional opponent, Sheryl Johnson, is virtually invisible in the fall contest, and she’s not likely to be more than a speedbump at this point. Only a minor obstacle for a congressional campaign that will roar into the fall election, and begin the climb for a gubernatorial contest 2 years from now, much like his predecessor Governor Kristi Noem.

Stay tuned. Because Team Dusty has the wind at their back.