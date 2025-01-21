Congressman Dusty Johnson & Main Street Caucus focused on accomplishment as opposed to headlines

The website “The Hill” has a long article today on how Congressman Dusty Johnson and the Main Street Caucus are quietly getting things done in Congress, while other groups like the Freedom Caucus are focused on headlines and roadblocks:

The House GOP’s Main Street Caucus has turned into a critical behind-the-scenes force for striking deals in the fractious, slim majority — and is set to grow even more important as its leaders prioritize being in President Trump’s orbit as Republicans plot an ambitious legislative agenda.

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) is in his second term as the group’s chair, and Rep. Mike Flood (R-Neb.) is the group’s new vice chair, replacing Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.), who remains deeply involved in the group’s leadership decisions.

and..

“I just think our secret sauce is we don’t view politics as a zero-sum game. We’re not against anybody. We’re just pro-getting our work done,” Johnson said. “And we’re not interested in a lot of headlines or doing a lot of media. We just we want to work with 220 Republicans to deliver on the agenda.”

and..

That approach stands in contrast to the hard-line conservative House Freedom Caucus, that, while secretive in some ways, is known for its public, aggressive stances and for leveraging procedural tactics in an attempt to pressure GOP leadership or Democrats to succumb to more conservative policies.