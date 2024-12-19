Congressman Dusty Johnson mobbed as he leaves the Speaker’s office

From Twitter, Congressman Dusty Johnson in the middle of first big deal for Trump and he isn’t even President yet!

Rep. Dusty Johnson R-SD mobbed as he leaves the Speaker’s office: “We’re making progress and things are going well.” pic.twitter.com/9YDnAnoO3L — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) December 19, 2024

And President-Elect Trump is endorsing the deal.

SUCCESS in Washington! Speaker Mike Johnson and the House have come to a very good Deal for the American People. The newly agreed to American Relief Act of 2024 will keep the Government open, fund our Great Farmers and others, and provide relief for those severely impacted by… — Trump Posts on 𝕏 (@trump_repost) December 19, 2024