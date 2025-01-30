Congressman Dusty Johnson posts year-end reporting with around $5.8 million cash on hand

According to year-end reports, Congressman Dusty Johnson is coming out of 2024 with a not insignificant campaign kitty built up across his various campaign committees, not the least of which is his primary federal account, Friends of Dusty Johnson.

And Dusty’s friends were very, very good to the Congressman, as after expenditures, the Congressman was left with $5,245,125.00 in his main account. But it doesn’t end there. Because that’s not his only committee.

To the total, you can also add $253,431.82 cash on hand from the Dakota Leadership PAC, Congressman Johnson’s leadership committee.

And it doesn’t stop there, as Dusty has a State PAC which he mainly uses to support candidates:

After lending a hand to a long list of Republican candidates, and spending around $48k to personally oppose Amendment G..

Congressman Johnson ended the year with with $277,651.47 in that account.

Totaling them all, we end up with $5,776,208.29 cash on hand, plus a minor amount ($17,500) in another, minor federal PAC.

Walking into the next election cycle with just under $6 million in hand is not exactly a bad position to be in if you have plans to run again.

Regardless of what office that may be.