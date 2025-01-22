Congressman Dusty Johnson Re-Introduces Bill Locking in Supreme Court Justices at Nine

Johnson Re-Introduces Bill Locking in Supreme Court Justices at Nine

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) re-introduced his Keep the Nine constitutional amendment to limit the number of justices on the U.S. Supreme Court to nine.

“Calls from the left to ‘pack the court’ are radical attempts to gain a political advantage,” said Johnson. “The Supreme Court is an essential part of protecting our republic and keeping our government free and fair. I introduce this amendment each Congress to protect the integrity of the Court.”

“Court packing will only create a politicized judiciary with judges chosen solely to accomplish specific political results. AFP is proud to support the House resolution to Keep the Nine because we must take proactive steps to protect the Court’s important role of serving as a critical check on the political branches. We applaud Representative Dusty Johnson and House Republicans for advancing this proposal that ensures our Constitution protects this vital institution,” said Casey Mattox, Senior Advisor to Americans for Prosperity.

“The Keep Nine Amendment is critical to the preservation of an independent Supreme Court that protects the rule of law and every one of our Constitutional rights,” said Paul Summers, Chair of The Keep Nine Coalition, former Attorney General of Tennessee.

“The National Federation of Republican Women strongly endorses the Keep Nine Amendment to safeguard our Supreme Court. Our nation has operated with nine justices for 150 years, ensuring judicial independence and protecting constitutional rights. By codifying this number in our Constitution, we prevent any political manipulation of the Court’s size,” said Julie Harris, President of National Federation of Republican Women.

Johnson’s House Joint Resolution has 72 cosponsors.

Read full bill text here.

