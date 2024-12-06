Congressman Dusty Johnson Votes to Educate Students on the Dangers of Communism

Johnson Votes to Educate Students on the Dangers of Communism

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) voted to pass the Crucial Communism Teaching Act to educate high school students on the dangers of communism.

“An increasing number of American youth are favoring communism and dictatorship,” said Johnson. “Communism, dictatorship, and totalitarianism are completely contrarian to America’s founding principles, values, and freedoms. These oppressive types of government are how our adversaries like China, Russia, and North Korea operate. We must educate our students on the dangerous and deadly impacts of these societies to ensure our kids and grandkids can live in a free and prosperous America.”

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it on to our children in the bloodstream. The only way they can inherit the freedom we have known is if we fight for it, protect it, defend it and then hand it to them with the well thought lessons of how they in their lifetime must do the same. And if you and I don’t do this, then you and I may well spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it once was like in America when men were free.” – Ronald Reagan (1961).

Legislation:

The Crucial Communism Teaching Act would make educational materials available through the independent Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation to help educate high school students about the dangers of communism and totalitarianism and how those systems are contrary to the founding principles of freedom and democracy in the United States.

Background:

Communism has led to the deaths of over 100 million victims worldwide and suppresses the human rights of over 1.5 billion people across the globe.

Over 500 K-12 schools across the United States have allowed the Chinese Communist Party to establish itself in their halls under the guise of Confucius Classrooms, which spread propaganda in American schools and cover up the truths of past communist regimes.

Statistics show: 28 percent of Gen Z hold a favorable opinion of the term “communism” compared to just 6 and 3 percent for Boomers and the Silent Generation; 18 percent of Gen Z thinks communism is a fairer system than capitalism and deserves consideration in America; and 19 percent of Gen Z believes that dictatorship is the best political system, compared to only three percent of the Silent Generation.



