Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: A Pivotal Week for South Dakota’s Leadership



A Pivotal Week for South Dakota’s Leadership

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

November 15, 2024

BIG Update

After Hurricanes Helene and Milton, it was reported that a Federal Emergency Management (FEMA) employee who was tasked with leading recovery efforts in Florida directed FEMA workers to avoid homes with Trump campaign signs. This is wholly un-American and contradicts FEMA’s mission to respond to disasters. The instruction to avoid homes with Trump signs was in a best practices email to FEMA workers in the area. The employee was fired a couple weeks after the statement, yet she claims her actions were not out of line.

I joined 35 colleagues to ask the FEMA Administrator for all information regarding these communications and reiterate that FEMA should aid all Americans in need after a disaster, regardless of who they vote for.

BIG Idea

Federal regulations have slowed the development of energy projects in America. This week, I voted to pass the HEATS Act to expedite geothermal energy projects on non-federal lands. The bill removes the requirement to go through the burdensome federal permitting process that slows down project completion.

Energy prices are high, and we need a greater domestic energy supply to help bring down the cost. Congress and the incoming Trump Administration must remove federal regulations that are barriers to effective and efficient development.

BIG News

It was a big week for South Dakota’s leaders! President Trump’s selection of Governor Noem for the Department of Homeland Security is an excellent choice. Governor Noem works hard to protect our land from adversaries like China and protect our communities from the consequences of Biden’s border crisis.

Johnson and Noem

Senator Thune’s election to Senate Majority Leader is a demonstration of the Senate’s trust in him. I know he will work closely with President Trump and the House to deliver wins for America and South Dakota. I’m excited for my friends Kristi Noem and John Thune in their new roles.

Johnson and Thune

On Wednesday, President Trump joined House Republicans during a meeting to hear from leadership candidates. The President outlined his priorities like cutting regulations, unlocking American energy, securing the border, and pushing back against China. I’m excited to work with our leadership and get America on the right track.

President Trump at House GOP Conference

###