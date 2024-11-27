Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Faith, Family, and Freedom

Faith, Family, and Freedom

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

November 27, 2024

BIG Update

Happy Thanksgiving, South Dakota! I love this season – a time to slow down, spend time with my family, and think about all the things I am thankful for, like faith, family, and our freedoms.

I’m looking forward to working with a Republican Senate and White House to protect these values. Faith, family, and freedom are pillars of our nation, and we need to keep them at the center to remain a strong country.

This Thanksgiving, I hope your home is filled with loved ones, a full table, and thankfulness.

BIG Idea

The Indian Health Service (IHS) has failed numerous times to provide payment to healthcare providers for services under the purchased/referred care program within 30 days of completion. Due to the lack of payment by IHS, many Natives are left to pay a bill they don’t owe, or risk damaging their credit. My bill, the Purchased and Referred Care Improvement Act recently passed the House Natural Resources Committee to remedy this issue and make it even more clear that the IHS is responsible for these payments.

Getting this bill passed Committee is a big step forward to righting wrongs for tribal citizens.

Johnson meeting with Oglala Sioux Tribe

BIG News

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently created a group to study transgender medicine, but the group is filled with bias, secrecy, and has rejected scientific evidence. This group is angling to make gender transition medicine widely available with little to no scientific evidence to support their agenda.

I joined 28 of my colleagues to call on the WHO to dissolve this group immediately. If it isn’t ended, many people who suffer from gender dysphoria will be at risk of using improper drugs and medicinal techniques, and countries around the world will be subject to the WHO’s transgender campaign. This group must end.

You can read the letter I sent to the WHO here.

###